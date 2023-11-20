Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2 View Photo

Nov. 26: Impressionist Rich Little is 85. Singer Jean Terrell (The Supremes) is 79. Bassist John McVie of Fleetwood Mac is 78. Actor Marianne Muellerleile (Film’s “Memento,” TV’s “Life With Bonnie”) is 75. Actor Scott Jacoby (“That Certain Summer”) is 67. Actor Jamie Rose (“Falcon Crest,” “St. Elsewhere”) is 64. Country singer Linda Davis is 61. Actor Scott Adsit (“30 Rock”) is 58. Actor Kristin Bauer (“True Blood”) is 57. Actor Peter Facinelli (“Nurse Jackie”) is 50. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels (”The L Word,” “Popular”) is 49. Hip-hop artist DJ Khaled is 48. Actor Maia Campbell (“In the House”) is 47. Country singer Joe Nichols is 47. Musicians Randy and Anthony Armstrong of Red are 45. Actor Jessica Bowman (“Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman”) is 43. Singer Natasha Bedingfield is 42. Actor Jessica Camacho (“Taken,” “The Flash”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Mike Gossin of Gloriana is 39. Drummer Ben Wysocki of The Fray is 39. Singer Lil Fizz of B2K is 38. Singer Aubrey Collins (Trick Pony) is 36. Singer-actor Rita Ora is 33. Actor Aubrey Peeples (“Nashville,” “Sharknado”) is 30.

Nov. 27: Director Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker”) is 72. TV personality Bill Nye (“Bill Nye the Science Guy”) is 68. Actor William Fichtner (“Mom,” “Invasion”) is 67. Guitarist Charlie Burchill of Simple Minds is 64. Actor Michael Rispoli (“The Rum Diary,” “To Die For”) is 63. Jazz musician Maria Schneider is 63. Drummer Charlie Benante of Anthrax is 61. Drummer Mike Bordin (Faith No More) is 61. Actor Fisher Stevens (TV’s “Early Edition,” film’s “Short Circuit”) is 60. Actor Robin Givens is 59. Actor Michael Vartan (“Alias”) is 55. Actor Elizabeth Marvel (“Homeland,” “House of Cards”) is 54. Rapper Skoob of DAS EFX is 53. Actor Kirk Acevedo (“Fringe,” “Oz”) is 52. Rapper Twista is 51. Actor Jaleel White (“Family Matters”) is 47. Actor Lashana Lynch (“No Time to Die”) is 36.

Nov. 28: Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. is 94. Singer-songwriter Bruce Channel is 83. Singer Randy Newman is 80. Musician Paul Shaffer (“Late Show With David Letterman”) is 74. Actor Ed Harris is 73. Actor S. Epatha Merkerson (“Law & Order”) is 71. Country singer Kristine Arnold of Sweethearts of the Rodeo is 67. Actor Judd Nelson is 64. Director Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma,” “Gravity”) is 62. Drummer Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam, Soundgarden) is 61. Actor Jane Sibbett (“Friends, “Herman’s Head”) is 61. Comedian Jon Stewart (“The Daily Show”) is 61. Actor Garcelle Beauvais (“NYPD Blue,” ″The Jamie Foxx Show”) is 57. Singer Dawn Robinson (En Vogue, Lucy Pearl) is 55. Actor Gina Tognoni (“The Young and the Restless”) is 50. Musician apl.de.ap of Black Eyed Peas is 49. Actor Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”) is 48. Actor Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”) is 47. Actor Aimee Garcia (“Lucifer”) is 45. Rapper Chamillionaire is 44. Actor Daniel Henney (“Criminal Minds”) is 44. Keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij (Vampire Weekend) is 40. Singer-keyboardist Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees is 40. Singer Trey Songz is 39. Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”) is 39. Actor Scarlett Pomers (“Reba”) is 35. Actor-rapper Bryshere Gray (“Empire”) is 30.

Nov. 29: Blues musician John Mayall is 90. Actor Diane Ladd is 88. Musician Chuck Mangione is 83. Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere of The Rascals is 81. Actor Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “The Marshal”) is 71. Director Joel Coen is 69. Actor-comedian Howie Mandel is 68. Actor Cathy Moriarty is 63. Actor Kim Delaney (“NYPD Blue”) is 62. Actor Andrew McCarthy is 61. Actor Don Cheadle is 59. Actor-producer Neill Barry (“Friends and Lovers”) is 58. Singer Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block is 55. Actor Larry Joe Campbell (“According to Jim”) is 53. Keyboardist Frank Delgado of Deftones is 53. Actor Paola Turbay (“True Blood”) is 53. Contemporary Christian singer Crowder is 52. Actor Gena Lee Nolin (“Sheena,” ″Baywatch”) is 52. Actor Brian Baumgartner (“The Office”) is 51. Actor Julian Ovenden (“Downton Abbey”) is 48. Actor Anna Faris (“Mom,” ″Scary Movie”) is 47. Gospel singer James Fortune is 46. Actor Lauren German (“Lucifer,” ″Chicago Fire”) is 45. Rapper The Game is 44. Drummer Ringo Garza of Los Lonely Boys is 42. Actor-comedian John Milhiser (“Saturday Night Live”) is 42. Actor Lucas Black (“NCIS: New Orleans,” ″Sling Blade”) is 41. Actor Diego Boneta (“Scream Queens”) is 33. Actor Lovie Simone (“Greenleaf”) is 25.

Nov. 30: Country singer-record company executive Jimmy Bowen is 86. Director Ridley Scott is 86. Writer-director Terrence Malick (“The Thin Red Line”) is 80. Bassist Roger Glover of Deep Purple is 78. Singer-actor Mandy Patinkin is 71. Guitarist Shuggie Otis is 70. Country singer Jeannie Kendall of The Kendalls is 69. Singer Billy Idol is 68. Guitarist John Ashton of Psychedelic Furs is 66. Comedian Colin Mochrie (“Whose Line Is It Anyway?”) is 66. Rapper Jalil of Whodini is 60. Actor-director Ben Stiller is 58. DJ Steve Aoki is 46. Singer Clay Aiken (“American Idol”) is 45. Actor Elisha Cuthbert (“24”) is 41. Actor Kaley Cuoco (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 38. Model Chrissy Teigen is 38. Actor Christel Khalil (“The Young and the Restless”) is 36. Actor Rebecca Rittenhouse (“The Mindy Project”) is 35. Actor Adelaide Clemens (“Rectify”) is 34. Actor Tyla Harris (“For Life”) is 23.

Dec. 1: Actor-director Woody Allen is 88. Singer Dianne Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 84. Bassist Casey Van Beek of The Tractors is 81. Singer-guitarist Eric Bloom of Blue Oyster Cult is 79. Drummer John Densmore of The Doors is 79. Actor-singer Bette Midler is 78. Singer Gilbert O’Sullivan is 77. Country singer Kim Richey is 67. Actor Charlene Tilton is 65. Model-actor Carol Alt is 63. Actor Jeremy Northam (“The Tudors,” ″Happy, Texas”) is 62. Actor Katherine LaNasa (“Longmire,” “Deception”) is 57. Actor Nestor Carbonell (“Lost,” ″Suddenly Susan”) is 56. Actor Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) is 53. Comedian Sarah Silverman is 53. Singer Bart Millard of MercyMe is 51. Actor David Hornsby (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) is 48. Guitarist Brad Delson of Linkin Park is 46. Actor Nate Torrence (“Hello Ladies”) is 46. Singer Mat Kearney is 45. Actor Riz Ahmed (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”) is 41. Actor Ilfenesh Hadera (“Godfather of Harlem,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) is 38. Singer-actor Janelle Monae is 38. Actor Ashley Monique Clark (“The Hughleys”) is 35. Singer Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots is 35. Actor Zoe Kravitz (“Insurgent,” ″Divergent”) is 35. Singer Nico Sereba of Nico and Vinz is 33.

Dec. 2: Actor Cathy Lee Crosby (“That’s Incredible”) is 79. Director Penelope Spheeris (“Wayne’s World,” “The Decline of Western Civilization”) is 78. Actor Ron Raines (“Guiding Light”) is 74. Country singer John Wesley Ryles is 73. Actor Keith Szarabajka (”Angel,” “The Equalizer”) is 71. Actor Dan Butler (“Frasier”) is 69. News anchor Stone Phillips is 69. Actor Dennis Christopher (“Breaking Away,” ″Chariots of Fire”) is 68. Actor Steven Bauer (“Scarface”) is 67. Bassist Rick Savage of Def Leppard is 63. Actor Brendan Coyle (“Downton Abbey”) is 60. Actor Lucy Liu is 55. Bassist Nate Mendel of Foo Fighters is 55. Actor Suzy Nakamura (“Dr. Ken”) is 55. Actor Rena Sofer (“24,” ″Just Shoot Me”) is 55. Rapper Treach of Naughty By Nature is 53. Actor Joe Lo Truglio (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 53. Singer Nelly Furtado is 45. Singer Britney Spears is 42. Singer-actor Jana Kramer is 40. Actor Daniela Ruah (“NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 40. Actor Alfred Enoch (“How To Get Away With Murder”) is 35. Singer Charlie Puth is 32.

By The Associated Press