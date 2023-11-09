Clear
63 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Britney Spears memoir remains top seller in its second week of release

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Books Britney Spears - APNews Version 3x2

Britney Spears memoir remains top seller in its second week of release

Photo Icon View Photo

Britney Spears’ “The Woman in Me” remained the country’s top-selling book in its second week of publication, although the pace of sales fell substantially.

The singer’s memoir sold just over 132,000 copies last week, according to Circana, which tracks around 85% of hardcover and paperback sales. The week before “The Woman in Me” sold more than 400,000 physical copies.

Thanks to the popularity of the audio edition, read by Oscar-nominated actor Michelle Williams, “The Woman in Me” is already a million seller, Gallery Books announced last week. Critics have praised Spears for a compelling account of her troubled life and career, with The New York Times observing that “It’s nearly impossible to come out of it without empathy for and real outrage on behalf of Spears.”

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 