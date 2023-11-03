Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 11/06/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $13,093,104 51,001 $256.72 27 2 Karol G $9,229,663 50,593 $182.43 15 3 Ed Sheeran $6,927,499 66,943 $103.48 9 4 P!NK $6,852,063 41,496 $165.12 22 5 The Weeknd $5,557,375 58,747 $94.60 19 6 Morgan Wallen $5,256,811 25,814 $203.64 23 7 RBD $4,747,257 19,215 $247.05 19 8 Drake $4,359,402 16,427 $265.37 13 9 Imagine Dragons $3,294,318 35,506 $92.78 8 10 Guns N’ Roses $2,715,243 25,314 $107.26 19 11 Pearl Jam $2,558,656 15,602 $163.99 8 12 Luke Combs $2,181,686 22,688 $96.16 11 13 Luis Miguel $1,966,791 11,035 $178.23 37 14 Post Malone $1,684,228 17,861 $94.30 8 15 Lionel Richie $1,643,013 13,002 $126.36 20 16 Jonas Brothers $1,557,704 12,173 $127.96 9 17 Lady Gaga $1,419,176 4,889 $290.28 12 18 Phish $1,412,899 16,025 $88.17 23 19 Eric Church $1,410,901 16,146 $87.38 25 20 Carin León $1,355,647 9,208 $147.22 27

