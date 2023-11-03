Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 11/06/2023 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Beyoncé
|$13,093,104
|51,001
|$256.72
|27
|2
|Karol G
|$9,229,663
|50,593
|$182.43
|15
|3
|Ed Sheeran
|$6,927,499
|66,943
|$103.48
|9
|4
|P!NK
|$6,852,063
|41,496
|$165.12
|22
|5
|The Weeknd
|$5,557,375
|58,747
|$94.60
|19
|6
|Morgan Wallen
|$5,256,811
|25,814
|$203.64
|23
|7
|RBD
|$4,747,257
|19,215
|$247.05
|19
|8
|Drake
|$4,359,402
|16,427
|$265.37
|13
|9
|Imagine Dragons
|$3,294,318
|35,506
|$92.78
|8
|10
|Guns N’ Roses
|$2,715,243
|25,314
|$107.26
|19
|11
|Pearl Jam
|$2,558,656
|15,602
|$163.99
|8
|12
|Luke Combs
|$2,181,686
|22,688
|$96.16
|11
|13
|Luis Miguel
|$1,966,791
|11,035
|$178.23
|37
|14
|Post Malone
|$1,684,228
|17,861
|$94.30
|8
|15
|Lionel Richie
|$1,643,013
|13,002
|$126.36
|20
|16
|Jonas Brothers
|$1,557,704
|12,173
|$127.96
|9
|17
|Lady Gaga
|$1,419,176
|4,889
|$290.28
|12
|18
|Phish
|$1,412,899
|16,025
|$88.17
|23
|19
|Eric Church
|$1,410,901
|16,146
|$87.38
|25
|20
|Carin León
|$1,355,647
|9,208
|$147.22
|27
