Celebrity birthdays for the week of Nov. 5-11:

Nov. 5: Actor Harris Yulin (“The Hurricane,” “Scarface”) is 86. Actor Chris Robinson (“General Hospital”) is 85. Actor Elke Summer is 83. Singer Art Garfunkel is 82. Singer Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits is 76. TV personality Kris Jenner is 68. Actor Nestor Serrano (“24″) is 68. Comedian-actor Mo Gaffney is 65. Actor Robert Patrick (“The X-Files”) is 65. Singer Bryan Adams is 64. Actor Tilda Swinton is 63. Actor Michael Gaston (TV’s “Unforgettable,” “The Mentalist”) is 61. Actor-singer Andrea McArdle is 60. Actor Tatum O’Neal is 60. Singer Angelo Moore of Fishbone is 58. Actor Judy Reyes (“Scrubs”) is 56. Actor Seth Gilliam (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 55. Keyboardist Mark Hunter of James is 55. Actor Sam Rockwell is 55. Country singers Jennifer and Heather Kinley of The Kinleys are 53. Guitarist-keyboardist Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead is 52. Actor Corin Nemec (“Parker Lewis Can’t Lose”) is 52. Singer-guitarist Ryan Adams is 49. Actor Sebastian Arcelus (“Madam Secretary,” ″House of Cards,”) is 47. Actor Luke Hemsworth (“Westworld”) is 43. Actor Annet Mahendru (“The Americans”) is 38. Guitarist Kevin Jonas of The Jonas Brothers is 36.

Nov. 6: Actor June Squibb (“Nebraska”) is 94. Singer P.J. Proby is 85. Actor Sally Field is 77. Jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval is 74. TV host Catherine Crier is 69. Former news correspondent Maria Shriver is 68. Actor Lori Singer (“Fame,” ″Footloose”) is 66. Actor Lance Kerwin is 63. Bassist Paul Brindley of The Sundays is 60. Singer Corey Glover of Living Colour is 59. Actor Peter DeLuise (“seaQuest DSV,” ″21 Jump Street”) is 57. Actor Kelly Rutherford (“Melrose Place”) is 55. Actor Ethan Hawke is 53. Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson (“The Taste,” ″Chopped”) is 53. Actor Thandiwe Newton is 51. Model-actor Rebecca Romijn is 51. Actor Zoe McLellan (“NCIS: New Orleans”) is 49. Actor Nicole Dubuc (“Major Dad”) is 45. Actor Taryn Manning is 45. Actor Patina Miller (“Madam Secretary”) is 39. Singer-songwriter Ben Rector is 37. Actor Emma Stone is 35.

Nov. 7: Actor Dakin Matthews (“Gilmore Girls,” “King of Queens”) is 83. Singer Johnny Rivers is 81. Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell is 80. Actor Christopher Knight (“The Brady Bunch”) is 66. Guitarist Tommy Thayer of Kiss is 63. Actor Julie Pinson (“As the World Turns,” “Days of Our Lives”) is 56. Guitarist Greg Tribbett of Mudvayne is 55. Actor Michelle Clunie (“Queer as Folk,” “The Jeff Foxworthy Show”) is 54. Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock (“Super Size Me”) is 53. Actor Jeremy London (“Party of Five”) is 51. Actor Jason London (“The Rage: Carrie Two”) is 51. Actor Yunjin Kim (“Mistresses,” “Lost”) is 50. Actor Adam DeVine (“Modern Family”) is 40. Guitarist Zach Myers of Shinedown is 40. Actor Lucas Neff (“Raising Hope”) is 38. Rapper Tinie Tempah is 35. Singer Lorde is 27.

Nov. 8: Singer Bonnie Bramlett is 79. Singer Bonnie Raitt is 74. Former “Entertainment Tonight” host Mary Hart is 73. Former Playboy CEO Christie Hefner is 71. Actor Alfre Woodard is 71. Singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is 69. Guitarist Pearl Thompson (formerly Porl Thompson) of The Cure is 66. Singer-actor Leif Garrett is 62. TV chef Gordon Ramsay is 57. Actor Courtney Thorne-Smith is 56. Actor Parker Posey is 55. Singer Diana King is 53. Bassist Scott Devendorf of The National is 51. Actor Gretchen Mol is 51. Actor Matthew Rhys (“The Americans,” “Brothers and Sisters”) is 49. Actor Tara Reid (“Sharknado,” ″American Pie”) is 48. Singer Bucky Covington (“American Idol”) is 46. Actor Dania Ramirez (“Devious Maids,” ″Entourage”) is 44. TV personality Jack Osbourne (“The Osbournes”) is 38. Actor Jessica Lowndes (“90210″) is 35. Singer SZA is 34. Singer-actor Riker Lynch (“Glee”) is 32. Singer Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”) is 29. Actor Van Crosby (“Splitting Up Together”) is 21.

Nov. 9: Actor Robert David Hall (“CSI”) is 75. Actor Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk”) is 72. Gospel singer Donnie McClurkin is 64. Drummer Dee Plakas of L7 is 63. Rapper Pepa of Salt-N-Pepa is 59. Actor Ion Overman (“The L Word,” “Ghost Whisperer”) is 54. Rapper Scarface of Geto Boys is 53. Musician Susan Tedeschi is 53. Actor Jason Antoon (“NCIS: Hawai’i”) is 52. Actor Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 51. Singer Nick Lachey of 98 Degrees is 50. Bassist Barry Knox of Parmalee is 46. Singer Sisqo (Dru Hill) is 45. Country singer Chris Lane is 39. Actor Emily Tyra (“Code Black”) is 36. Actor Nikki Blonsky (“Hairspray”) is 35.

Nov. 10: Blues singer Bobby Rush is 89. Actor Albert Hall (“Ally McBeal,” ″Beloved”) is 86. Country singer Donna Fargo is 82. Lyricist Tim Rice is 79. Actor Jack Scalia is 73. Actor-comedian Sinbad is 67. Actor Mackenzie Phillips (“One Day at a Time”) is 64. Actor Vanessa Angel (“Kingpin”) is 60. Actor Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”) is 60. Comedian Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”) is 60. Actor Michael Jai White is 59. Country singer Chris Cagle is 55. Comedian Tracy Morgan (“30 Rock”) is 55. Actor Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 54. Actor Orny Adams (TV’s “Teen Wolf”) is 53. Rapper U-God of Wu-Tang Clan is 53. Rapper Warren G is 53. Actor Walton Goggins (“Invincible,” “The Shield”) is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Matt Maher is 49. Singer-guitarist Jim Adkins of Jimmy Eat World is 48. Rapper-actor Eve is 45. Bassist Chris Joannou of Silverchair is 44. Actor Heather Matarazzo is 41. Country singer Miranda Lambert is 40. Actor Josh Peck (“Drake and Josh”) is 37. Singer Vinz Dery of Nico and Vinz is 33. Actor Genevieve Buechner (“UnREAL”) is 32. Actor Zoey Deutch (“Vampire Academy”) is 29. Actor Kiernan Shipka (“Mad Men”) is 24. Actor Mackenzie Foy (“Twilight”) is 23.

Nov. 11: Country singer Narvel Felts is 85. Guitarist Vince Martell of Vanilla Fudge is 78. Keyboardist Jim Peterik of The Ides of March (and formerly of Survivor) is 73. Singer-keyboardist Paul Cowsill of The Cowsills is 72. Singer Marshall Crenshaw is 70. Singer-guitarist Andy Partridge of XTC is 70. Singer Dave Alvin is 68. Synthesizer player Ian Craig Marsh (Human League, Heaven 17) is 67. Actor Stanley Tucci is 63. Actor Demi Moore is 60. Actor Calista Flockhart (“Brothers and Sisters,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 59. Actor Frank John Hughes (“24″) is 56. TV personality Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye for the Straight Guy”) is 54. Actor David DeLuise (“Wizards of Waverly Place”) is 52. Actor Tyler Christopher (“General Hospital”) is 51. Actor Leonardo DiCaprio is 49. Actor Scoot McNairy (“Argo”) is 46. Musician Jon Batiste is 37. Actor Christa B. Allen (“Revenge”) is 32. Actor Tye Sheridan (“X-Men” movies) is 27.

