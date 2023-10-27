Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/30/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $11,041,442 47,896 $230.53 32 2 Morgan Wallen $7,664,942 37,873 $202.38 26 3 Harry Styles $6,913,097 61,815 $111.84 13 4 Coldplay $6,836,901 56,743 $120.49 18 5 P!NK $6,294,726 42,550 $147.93 20 6 Ed Sheeran $5,443,188 52,146 $104.38 17 7 Drake $4,399,692 16,677 $263.81 18 8 Dead & Company $4,362,119 34,338 $127.03 12 9 Luke Combs $3,538,158 35,280 $100.29 18 10 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari $2,773,471 49,414 $56.13 9 11 blink-182 $2,410,885 15,120 $159.44 20 12 Post Malone $1,817,454 19,857 $91.52 18 13 Luis Miguel $1,752,780 10,470 $167.40 22 14 Suga $1,615,893 10,072 $160.43 8 15 Shania Twain $1,533,573 16,036 $95.63 23 16 Iron Maiden $1,408,394 14,895 $94.55 23 17 Lionel Richie $1,377,850 11,863 $116.14 9 18 Eric Church $1,305,100 15,826 $82.46 13 19 Phish $1,285,835 15,050 $85.44 9 20 Paramore $1,230,851 12,326 $99.86 17

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

