The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Worthy by Jada Pinkett Smith, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

2. Prequel by Rachel Maddow, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

4. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Sorry for Your Loss by Michael Cruz Kayne, performed by the author (Audible Originals)

6. Be Useful by Arnold Schwarzenegger, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. The 4-Hour Body by Timothy Ferriss, narrated by Zach McLarty (Random House Audio)

10. The Art of War by Sun Tzu, narrated by Aidan Gillen (Audible Studios)

Fiction

1. The Exchange by John Grisham, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Random House Audio)

2. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, the author and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

3. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. Slayers: A Buffyverse Story by Christopher Golden and Amber Benson, performed by Amber Benson, Charisma Carpenter, James Charles Leary, Emma Caulfield Ford, Juno Dawson, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, James Marsters and Danny Strong (Audible Originals)

6. Are You Afraid of the Dark? The Official Podcast by Nickelodeon Podcasts, performed by Jeremy Ray Taylor and Mason Versaw (Audible Originals)

7. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. One Last Kill by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Emily Sutton-Smith (Brilliance Audio)

9. Still Hung Up on You by Liz Maverick, performed by Andrew Eiden and Luci Christian Bell (Audible Originals)

10. Lucy by Erica Schmidt, performed by Brooke Bloom, Lynn Collins and Charlotte Surak (Audible Originals)

By The Associated Press