Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/23/2023 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $11,854,910 48,454 $244.66 27 2 Coldplay $7,075,481 58,003 $121.98 16 3 Morgan Wallen $6,639,062 32,787 $202.49 30 4 P!NK $6,294,726 42,550 $147.93 20 5 Ed Sheeran $5,978,836 55,748 $107.25 16 6 Drake $4,399,692 16,677 $263.81 18 7 Luke Combs $3,463,254 34,594 $100.11 17 8 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari $2,773,471 49,414 $56.13 9 9 blink-182 $2,130,122 14,639 $145.51 12 10 Luis Miguel $1,861,033 10,700 $173.92 27 11 Post Malone $1,817,454 19,857 $91.52 18 12 Shania Twain $1,601,847 18,322 $87.42 15 13 Lionel Richie $1,469,832 12,455 $118.01 8 14 Iron Maiden $1,404,721 15,083 $93.13 19 15 Eric Church $1,383,907 16,394 $84.41 25 16 Phish $1,285,835 15,050 $85.44 9 17 Paramore $1,258,760 12,622 $99.73 15 18 Usher $1,200,983 4,989 $240.69 10 19 Peso Pluma $1,136,922 8,194 $138.75 13 20 Luke Bryan $1,116,336 16,447 $67.87 17

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

