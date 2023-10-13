Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of 10/16/2023:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $12,515,059 49,413 $253.27 35 2 Karol G $9,229,657 50,593 $182.42 15 3 Coldplay $6,982,373 54,917 $127.14 17 4 P!NK $6,448,128 42,333 $152.32 28 5 Ed Sheeran $6,289,852 62,830 $100.11 13 6 Morgan Wallen $6,203,868 30,634 $202.51 30 7 RBD $4,747,257 19,215 $247.05 19 8 Drake $4,405,207 16,581 $265.68 24 9 Luke Combs $3,463,254 34,594 $100.11 17 10 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari $2,773,471 49,414 $56.13 9 11 Pearl Jam $2,558,656 15,602 $163.99 8 12 blink-182 $2,235,015 14,787 $151.14 9 13 Luis Miguel $1,867,885 10,647 $175.43 28 14 Post Malone $1,754,945 19,310 $90.88 19 15 Jonas Brothers $1,574,958 12,180 $129.30 8 16 Lionel Richie $1,535,422 12,796 $119.99 15 17 Shania Twain $1,530,796 17,360 $88.18 11 18 Iron Maiden $1,460,687 15,477 $94.37 16 19 Lady Gaga $1,419,176 4,889 $290.28 12 20 Eric Church $1,407,089 16,934 $83.09 22

