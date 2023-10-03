US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. Enough by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster)

2. The Armor of Light by Ken Follett (Penguin Publishing Group)

3. The Running Grave by Robert Galbraith (Little, Brown and Company)

4. Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Chalice of the Gods by Rick Riordan (Disney Book Group)

5. 12 Months to Live by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown and Company)

6. Code Red by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

7. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

8. Something like Hate by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne, Incorporated)

9. Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

10. Killing the Witches by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Enough (Unabridged) by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Elon Musk (Unabridged) by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Counting the Cost (Unabridged) by Jill Duggar (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers)

6. Killing the Witches by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

7. Thicker than Water by Kerry Washington (Hachette Audio)

8. The Collector by Daniel Silva (HarperCollins Publishers)

9. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Fourth Wing (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

By The Associated Press