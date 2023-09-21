Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Vince Flynn: Code Red” by Kyle Mills (Atria)

4. “Fall of Ruin and Wrath” by Hennifer L. Armentrout (Bramble3)

5. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

6. “Payback in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s Press)

7. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

8. “The Vaster Wilds” by Laure Groff (Riverhead)

9. “Stritch and Samurai” by Hiroto Wada (Disney Manga)

10. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

11. “Tom Clancy: Weapons Grade” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James McBride (Riverhead)

13. “Clive Cussler: Condor’s Fury” by Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

14. “23 1/2 Lies” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

15. “Mother-Daughter Murder Night” by Nina Simon (William Morrow)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Build the Life You Want” by Brooks/Winfrey (Portfolio)

3. “Counting the Cost” by Jill Duggar (Gallery)

4. “The Art of Home” by Shea McGee (Harper Horizon)

5. “The World Central Kitchen Cookbook” by Jose Andres (Clarkson Potter)

6. “XOXO, Cody” by Cody Rigsby (Ballantine)

7. “The Gift of Failure” by Dan Bongino (Liberatio Protocol)

8. “Yellowstone: The Official Dutton Ranch Family Cookbook” by Gator Guilbeau (Insight Editions)

9. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

10. “The Josiah Manifesto” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

11. “First Gen” by Alejandra Campoverdi (Grand Central Publishing)

12. “Scattershot” by Bernie Taupin (Hachette)

13. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

14. “Simply Symon Suppers” by Symon/Trattner (Clarkson Potter)

15. “To Infinity and Beyond” by Tyson/Walker (National Geographic)

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “The Noise” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

5. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

7. “Liar!” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

8. “Shadow Dance” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

9. “Total Control” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Weather the Storm” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

11. “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich (Pocket)

12. “Duma Key” by Stephen King (Pocket)

13. “These Silent Woods” by Kimi Cunningham Grant (Minotaur)

14. “Vince Flynn: Oath of Loyalty” by Kyle Mills (Pocket)

15. “A Month of Doomsdays” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

2. “23 1/2 Lies” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “Heaven’s Official Blessing, Vol. 7” by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

5. “Assistant to the Villain” by Hannah Nicole Maehrer (Red Tower)

6. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

7. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

8. “The Shadow Work Journal” by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

9. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

10. “Twisted Love” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

11. “Dolly Parton, Songteller” by Dolly Parton (Chronicle Books)

12. “Dreamland” by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

13. “The Coworker” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Penguin Books)

15. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

