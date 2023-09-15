Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $10,837,975 48,292 $224.42 34 2 Morgan Wallen $8,643,926 42,187 $204.89 22 3 Harry Styles $7,159,820 63,350 $113.02 14 4 Coldplay $6,860,768 57,033 $120.29 20 5 P!NK $6,294,726 42,550 $147.93 20 6 Ed Sheeran $5,817,961 55,783 $104.30 19 7 Drake $4,399,692 16,677 $263.81 18 8 Dead & Company $4,273,134 33,501 $127.55 16 9 Luke Combs $3,659,397 36,492 $100.28 19 10 Bruno Mars $2,967,373 20,341 $145.88 10 11 Pinguini Tattici Nucleari $2,773,471 49,414 $56.13 9 12 blink-182 $2,410,885 15,120 $159.44 20 13 Elton John $2,158,334 12,300 $175.47 10 14 Post Malone $1,817,454 19,857 $91.52 18 15 Luis Miguel $1,813,672 10,956 $165.53 11 16 Shania Twain $1,612,022 16,819 $95.84 25 17 Suga $1,580,160 10,607 $148.96 11 18 Iron Maiden $1,402,880 14,963 $93.75 25 19 Lionel Richie $1,377,850 11,863 $116.14 9 20 Eric Church $1,305,100 15,826 $82.46 13

