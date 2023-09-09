Clear
89.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Cleveland Orchestra conductor has cancerous tumor removed

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Cleveland Orchestra Conductor

Cleveland Orchestra conductor has cancerous tumor removed

Photo Icon View Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Orchestra music director Franz Welser-Möst had a cancerous tumor removed and has canceled his conducting performances from late October through the end of the year.

The orchestra said he will undergo treatment between conducting engagements for 12 to 16 months.

“His doctors are confident of a full recovery,” the orchestra said in a statement Thursday.

The 62-year-old Austrian has been Cleveland’s music director since the 2002-03 season, when he succeeded Christoph von Dohnányi.

Welser-Möst, a three-time Grammy Award nominee, withdrew in July from a new production of Verdi’s “Macbeth” at the Salzburg Festival just three weeks before opening night. He remains scheduled to conduct the Cleveland Orchestra’s opening performances of the season starting Sept. 28.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 