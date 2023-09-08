Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :
TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS
|1
|Beyoncé
|$10,519,834
|48,263
|$217.97
|39
|2
|Morgan Wallen
|$9,204,271
|45,195
|$203.66
|20
|3
|Harry Styles
|$6,885,032
|61,825
|$111.36
|19
|4
|Coldplay
|$6,724,143
|55,689
|$120.74
|24
|5
|P!NK
|$6,294,726
|42,550
|$147.93
|20
|6
|Ed Sheeran
|$5,915,459
|56,889
|$103.98
|20
|7
|Drake
|$4,399,692
|16,677
|$263.81
|18
|8
|Dead & Company
|$4,002,627
|31,474
|$127.17
|19
|9
|Luke Combs
|$3,711,005
|37,531
|$98.88
|20
|10
|Pinguini Tattici Nucleari
|$2,773,471
|49,414
|$56.13
|9
|11
|Bruno Mars
|$2,678,921
|16,837
|$159.10
|13
|12
|blink-182
|$2,410,885
|15,120
|$159.44
|20
|13
|Elton John
|$2,179,353
|12,860
|$169.47
|13
|14
|Post Malone
|$1,817,454
|19,857
|$91.52
|18
|15
|Luis Miguel
|$1,813,672
|10,956
|$165.53
|11
|16
|Shania Twain
|$1,596,920
|16,592
|$96.24
|29
|17
|Lionel Richie
|$1,412,186
|11,893
|$118.73
|8
|18
|Iron Maiden
|$1,369,722
|14,567
|$94.03
|29
|19
|Suga
|$1,359,571
|9,542
|$142.47
|11
|20
|Eric Church
|$1,305,100
|15,826
|$82.46
|13
