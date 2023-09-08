Today in History: September 8, President Gerald Ford pardons ex-President Richard Nixon

Today in History

Today is Friday, Sept. 8, the 251st day of 2023. There are 114 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Sept. 8, 1974, President Gerald R. Ford granted a “full, free, and absolute pardon” to former President Richard Nixon covering his entire term in office.

On this date:

In 1504, Michelangelo’s towering marble statue of David was unveiled to the public in Florence, Italy.

In 1565, a Spanish expedition established the first permanent European settlement in North America at present-day St. Augustine, Florida.

In 1664, the Dutch surrendered New Amsterdam to the British, who renamed it New York.

In 1900, Galveston, Texas, was struck by a hurricane that killed an estimated 8,000 people.

In 1941, the 900-day Siege of Leningrad by German forces began during World War II.

In 1943, during World War II, Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower announced Italy’s surrender; Nazi Germany denounced Italy’s decision as a cowardly act.

In 1951, a peace treaty with Japan was signed by 49 nations in San Francisco.

In 1964, public schools in Prince Edward County, Virginia, reopened after being closed for five years by officials attempting to prevent court-ordered racial desegregation.

In 1985, Pete Rose of the Cincinnati Reds tied Ty Cobb’s career record for hits, singling for hit number 4,191 during a game against the Cubs in Chicago.

In 1986, “The Oprah Winfrey Show” began the first of 25 seasons in national syndication.

In 2012, Serena Williams came back to beat Victoria Azarenka and earn her fourth U.S. Open championship and 15 Grand Slam title overall.

In 2013, Top-seeded Serena Williams won her fifth U.S. Open championship and 17th Grand Slam title overall by beating Victoria Azarenka.

In 2016, California and federal regulators fined Wells Fargo a combined $185 million, alleging the bank’s employees illegally opened millions of unauthorized accounts for their customers in order to meet aggressive sales goals.

In 2017, Category 5 Hurricane Irma regained battered Cuba with 160-mph winds.

In 2019, Rafael Nadal held off a strong comeback bid to win his 19th Grand Slam title in a five-set U.S. Open final against Daniil Medvedev.

In 2022, Queen Elizabeth II, who spent more than seven decades on the British throne, died at age 96; her 73-year-old son became King Charles III.

Today’s Birthdays: Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 83. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 82. Actor Alan Feinstein is 82. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 81. Author Ann Beattie is 76. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 73. Cajun singer Zachary Richard (ree-SHARD’) is 73. Musician Will Lee is 71. Actor Heather Thomas is 66. Singer Aimee Mann is 63. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 63. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 61. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech (chehk) is 58. Alternative country singer Neko (NEE’-koh) Case is 53. TV personality Brooke Burke is 52. Actor Martin Freeman is 52. Actor David Arquette is 52. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 51. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 48. Actor Larenz Tate is 48. Actor Nathan Corddry is 46. R&B singer Pink is 44. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 43. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 42. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 36. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 21.

By The Associated Press