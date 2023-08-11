Clear
71.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

Sponsored by:
By AP News

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Beyoncé $8,957,005 48,489 $184.72 33
2 Morgan Wallen $7,926,911 39,207 $202.18 14
3 Harry Styles $6,426,797 57,463 $111.84 27
4 Ed Sheeran $6,390,014 61,048 $104.67 17
5 Luke Combs $5,608,452 54,937 $102.09 14
6 Dead & Company $3,691,746 28,481 $129.62 24
7 blink-182 $2,333,178 15,661 $148.98 36
8 TOMORROW X TOGETHER $2,231,200 17,334 $128.71 12
9 Suga $1,947,177 10,864 $179.23 22
10 Elton John $1,902,879 12,549 $151.64 14
11 Grupo Firme $1,864,040 14,796 $125.98 9
12 Post Malone $1,773,999 17,820 $99.55 29
13 Shania Twain $1,631,149 15,844 $102.95 44
14 Bruno Mars $1,478,373 4,746 $311.49 10
15 Eric Church $1,413,859 17,145 $82.46 12
16 Janet Jackson $1,411,000 13,122 $107.53 11
17 Lizzo $1,395,868 12,756 $109.42 15
18 Roger Waters $1,325,693 11,046 $120.02 9
19 Kenny Chesney $1,266,539 10,935 $115.82 10
20 Usher $1,230,234 4,986 $246.72 15

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 