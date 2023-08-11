Today in History: August 11, Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as his running mate

Today in History

Today is Friday, Aug. 11, the 223rd day of 2023. There are 142 days left in the year.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Aug. 11, 1997, President Bill Clinton made the first use of the historic line-item veto, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills. (The U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the veto as unconstitutional.)

On this date:

In 1860, the nation’s first successful silver mill began operation near Virginia City, Nevada.

In 1919, Germany’s Weimar Constitution was signed by President Friedrich Ebert.

In 1934, the first federal prisoners arrived at Alcatraz Island, a former military prison, in San Francisco Bay.

In 1949, President Harry S. Truman nominated General Omar N. Bradley to become the first chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

In 1952, Hussein bin Talal was proclaimed King of Jordan, beginning a reign lasting nearly 47 years.

In 1956, abstract painter Jackson Pollock died in an automobile accident on Long Island, New York at age 44.

In 1965, rioting and looting that claimed 34 lives broke out in the predominantly Black Watts section of Los Angeles.

In 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton named Army Gen. John Shalikashvili (shah-lee-kash-VEE’-lee) to be the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, succeeding the retiring Gen. Colin Powell.

In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams died in Tiburon, California at age 63.

In 2016, the Obama administration said it had decided marijuana would remain on the list of most dangerous drugs, rebuffing growing support across the country for broad legalization, but said it would allow more research into its medical uses.

In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate; Harris was the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Ten years ago: Israel approved building 1,200 more settlement homes and agreed to release 26 long-held Palestinian security prisoners. Suspected militants gunned down 47 worshippers as they recited their early morning prayers at a mosque in Konduga, Nigeria, and killed another 12 civilians in a nearby village. Jason Dufner won his first major title with a two-stroke victory over Jim Furyk at the PGA Championship.

Five years ago: Nobel Prize-winning novelist V.S. Naipaul died at his London home at the age of 85. President Donald Trump said former White House staffer and reality-TV star Omarosa Maniguault Newman was a “lowlife”; Manigualt Newman had been promoting a book in which she said Trump is a racist who had used racial slurs on the set of “The Apprentice.” Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Collins of New York ended his re-election bid, days after his indictment on insider trading charges.

One year ago: The Justice Department asked a court to unseal the warrant the FBI received before searching the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump. Attorney General Merrick Garland also said he personally approved the search warrant. The top U.S. public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines and dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. Model and actor Jerry Hall and media mogul Rupert Murdoch agreed to the terms of their pending divorce.

Today’s Birthdays: Rock musician Jim Kale (Guess Who) is 80. Magazine columnist Marilyn Vos Savant is 77. Country singer John Conlee is 77. Singer Eric Carmen is 74. Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 73. Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 70. Singer Joe Jackson is 69. Playwright David Henry Hwang is 66. Actor Miguel A. Nunez Jr. is 64. Actor Viola Davis is 58. Actor Embeth Davidtz is 58. Actor Duane Martin is 58. Actor-host Joe Rogan is 56. R&B musician Chris Dave is 55. Actor Anna Gunn is 55. Actor Ashley Jensen is 55. Actor Sophie Okonedo (oh-koh-NAY’-doh) is 55. Rock guitarist Charlie Sexton is 55. Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 53. Actor Nigel Harman is 50. Actor Will Friedle is 47. Rock singer Ben Gibbard is 47. Actor Rob Kerkovich is 44. Actor Merritt Wever is 43. Actor Chris Hemsworth is 40. Rock musician Heath Fogg (Alabama Shakes) is 39. Rapper Asher Roth is 38. Actor Alyson Stoner is 30.

By The Associated Press