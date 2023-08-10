Clear
Children's author Dav Pilkey has shameless title for next 'Dog Man' book, 'The Scarlet Shedder'

By AP News
Children’s author Dav Pilkey has shameless title for next ‘Dog Man’ book, ‘The Scarlet Shedder’

NEW YORK (AP) — With apologies to Nathaniel Hawthorne and admirers of “The Scarlet Letter,” Dav Pilkey has a shameless name for the next installment of his multi-million selling “Dog Man” children’s books series about a canine superhero: “Dog Man: The Scarlet Shedder,” to be published March 19.

Woof.

“Dog Man started out as a character I created when I was in second grade, but the series has evolved into a love letter to my parents,” Pilkey said in a statement released Thursday by Scholastic. “Looking back as a kid growing up with dyslexia and ADHD, my parents, who were my best advocates, let me choose whatever books I wanted to read — with no judgment. Their support and love was life-changing and helped me to become the reader, author, and illustrator that I am today.”

Previous “Dog Man” titles, or pet names, include “Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties,” “Dog Man: Lord of the Fleas” and “Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls.” Pilkey’s series has been adapted into a stage musical and a film version is planned.

Meanwhile, the “Dog Man” spinoff “Cat Kid Comic Club” goes on, with “Cat Kid Comic Club: Influencers” scheduled for November.

