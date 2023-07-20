Clear
By AP News
FILE - Visitors arrive at Universal Studios, June 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. The Universal Orlando Resort theme park in Florida plans to open a new land next year based on characters from DreamWorks Animation, company officials said Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Universal theme park in Florida plans to open new DreamWorks land with Shrek, Trolls

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Universal Orlando Resort theme park in Florida plans to open a new land next year based on characters from DreamWorks Animation, company officials said Thursday.

The new DreamWorks land opening next year will feature characters from the “Shrek” franchises, the “Trolls” film series and “Kung Fu Panda.”

The 4-acre (1.6-hectare) land is geared toward young children and their families, as is a separate theme park in Frisco, Texas, that the company announced plans for earlier this year.

The new DreamWorks land will be located where a set of KidZone attractions used to be.

