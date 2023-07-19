Clear
Jamie Lee Curtis is working on a new children’s book, ‘Just One More Sleep,’ for January publication

By AP News
This cover image released by Penguin Young Readers shows "Just One More Sleep" by Jamie Lee Curtis and illustrated by Laura Cornell. (Penguin Young Readers via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis also has a busy career as a children’s author. Her next work, “Just One More Sleep,” is set to come out in January.

“The passage of time, how children relate to waiting, and patience are the themes at play in my newest book for children,” Curtis said in a statement released Thursday by Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers. The actor had previously released her children’s stories through HarperCollins.

“The seed for this book was planted when I saw my 4-year-old neighbor, Betty, on Christmas Eve 2020 and I said ‘Santa is on his way!’ She scolded me and said, ‘No Jamie, one more sleep, then Santa.’ That moment of her literal truth gave birth to this lovely book, which I hope will resonate with all families with young children,” Curtis said.

She will again team with illustrator Laura Cornell, who worked with Curtis on “Tell Me Again About the Night I Was Born,” “Today I Feel Silly” and several other picture stories.

