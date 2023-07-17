Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 23-29 View Photo

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 23-29:

July 23: Actor Ronny Cox (“Deliverance,” “RoboCop”) is 85. Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 80. Singer David Essex is 76. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 73. Actor Belinda Montgomery (“Doogie Howser, MD”) is 73. Actor Lydia Cornell (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 70. Actor Woody Harrelson is 62. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 62. Actor Eriq Lasalle (“ER”) is 61. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 60. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 58. Actor Juan Pope (formerly J. Lamont Pope) (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Family Matters”) is 56. Model Stephanie Seymour is 55. Actor Charisma Carpenter (“Veronica Mars”) is 53. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 53. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 52. Musician Alison Krauss is 52. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live is 52. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (“The Wayans Brothers”) is 51. Country singer Shannon Brown is 50. Actor Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent,” “Crossing Jordan”) is 50. Actor Stephanie March (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 49. Actor Shane McRae (“Sneaky Pete”) is 46. Fiddler David Pichette (Emerson Drive) is 46. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 43. Actor Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 41. Actor Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) is 39. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter” movies) is 34. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 33. Actor Lili Simmons (TV’s “The Purge”) is 30. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (“The Voice”) is 27.

July 24: Comedian Ruth Buzzi is 87. Actor Mark Goddard (“Lost In Space”) is 87. Actor Chris Sarandon is 81. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 76. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 74. Actor Lynda Carter is 72. Director Gus Van Sant is 71. Country singer Pam Tillis is 66. Actor Paul Ben-Victor (“Entourage”) is 61. Actor Kadeem Hardison (“A Different World”) is 58. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 55. Actor Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) is 55. Actor John P. Navin Jr. (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 55. NBA player-turned-actor Rick Fox (“Greenleaf,” “Oz”) is 54. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 54. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 52. Actor Jamie Denbo (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 50. Actor Eric Szmanda (“CSI”) is 48. Actor Rose Byrne is 44. Country singer Jerrod Neimann is 44. Actor Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 42. Actor Sheaun McKinney (“The Neighborhood”) is 42. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 41. Actor Anna Paquin is 41. Actor Megan Park (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 37. Actor Mara Wilson (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Matilda”) is 36. Actor Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”) is 35. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 33. Actor Emily Bett Rickards (TV’s “Arrow”) is 32. TV personality Bindi Irwin (“Bindi: The Jungle Girl” and “Crikey! It’s the Irwins”) is 25.

July 25: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 81. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 80. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind and Fire is 72. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 68. Supermodel Imanis 68. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 66. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 65. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 64. Actor Illeana Douglas is 62. Country singer Marty Brown is 58. Actor Matt LeBlanc (“Joey,” ″Friends”) is 56. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 56. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen of Apocalyptica is 55. Actor D.B. Woodside (“24”) is 54. Actor Miriam Shor (“Swingtown,” ″Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 52. Actor David Denman (“Parenthood,” ″The Office”) is 50. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (“Mad Men”) is 49. Actor James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”) is 38. Actor Shantel VanSanten (“One Tree Hill”) is 38. Actor Michael Welch (“Twilight” films, TV’s “Joan of Arcadia”) is 36. Actor Linsey Godfrey (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 35. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 28. Actor Mason Cook (TV’s “Speechless”) is 23. Actor Pierce Gagnon (“Boss Baby: Back in Business,” “One Tree Hill”) is 18.

July 26: Actor Robert Colbert (“The Time Tunnel,” “Maverick”) is 92. Singer Darlene Love is 82. Singer Brenton Wood is 82. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 80. Actor Helen Mirren is 78. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 74. Actor Susan George is 73. Actor Nana Visitor (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 66. Actor Kevin Spacey is 64. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 62. Actor Sandra Bullock is 59. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 58. Actor Jeremy Piven is 58. Singer Wayne Wonder is 57. Actor Jason Statham (“Transporter” films) is 56. Actor Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie,” “Close to Home”) is 53. Host Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”) is 52. Actor Kate Beckinsale (“The Aviator,” ″Pearl Harbor”) is 50. Actor Gary Owen (“Think Like A Man” films) is 50. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 49. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 46. Actor Eve Myles (“Victoria,” ″Broadchurch”) is 45. Actor Juliet Rylance (“American Gothic”) is 44. Actor Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” ″Chicago P.D.”) is 37. Actor Francia Raisa (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 35. Drummer Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 34. Actor Bianca Santos (“The Fosters”) is 33. Actor-turned-singer Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless is 30.

July 27: TV producer Norman Lear is 101. Actor John Pleshette (“Knots Landing”) is 81. Actor-director Betty Thomas (“Hill Street Blues”) is 76. Singer Maureen McGovern is 74. Actor Roxanne Hart (“The Good Girl,” ″Chicago Hope”) is 69. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 67. Comedian Carol Leifer is 67. Comedian Bill Engvall is 66. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 61. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 56. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 56. Actor Julian McMahon (“Fantastic Four” films, TV’s “Profiler”) is 55. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) is 53. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 51. Drummer Abe Cunningham of Deftones is 50. Singer Pete Yorn is 49. Actor Seamus Dever (“Castle”) is 47. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“The Tudors”) is 46. Comedian Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Actor Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 39. Singer Cheyenne Kimball of Gloriana is 33. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors”) is 16.

July 28: Actor Darryl Hickman (“The Grapes of Wrath”) is 92. Cartoonist Jim Davis (“Garfield”) is 78. Actor Linda Kelsey (“Lou Grant”) is 77. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 77. Actor Sally Struthers is 76. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 74. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 69. CBS News anchor Scott Pelley is 66. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 62. Actor Michael Hayden (“Murder One”) is 60. Actor Lori Loughlin (“90210,” ″Full House”) is 59. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 58. Actor Elizabeth Berkley (“Showgirls,” ″Saved by the Bell”) is 51. Singer Afroman is 49. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 48. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 47. Actor John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”) is 39. Actor Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”) is 38. Actor Dustin Milligan (“90210”) is 38. Rapper Soulja Boy is 33.

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller (“Laramie,” ″Emergency!”) is 90. Actor Roz Kelly (“Happy Days”) is 81. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 77. Actor Mike Starr (“Ed,” ″Goodfellas”) is 73. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 70. TV personality Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) is 70. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 70. Singer Patti Scialfa of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 70. Actor Alexandra Paul (“Baywatch”) is 60. Actor Dean Haglund (“The X Files”) is 58. Country singer Martina McBride is 57. Drummer Chris Gorman of Belly is 56. Actor Tim Omundson (“Psych”) is 54. Actor Ato Essandoh (film’s “Django Unchained,” TV’s “Elementary”) is 51. Actor Wil Wheaton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stand By Me”) is 51. Actor Stephen Dorff is 50. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 50. Country singer James Otto is 50. Actor Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 49. Musician Danger Mouse is 46. Actor Rachel Miner (“Supernatural”) is 43. Actor Kaitlyn Black (“Hart of Dixie”) is 40. Actor Cait Fairbanks (“The Young and The Restless”) is 30.

By The Associated Press