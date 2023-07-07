Clear
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., a presidential candidate, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del.; Gov. Spencer Cox, R-Utah; Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States; Kate Calvin, NASA’s chief scientist and senior climate adviser.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Reps. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Tim Kaine, D-Va.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

