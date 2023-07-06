Clear
Frances Tiafoe sends footwear message to Travis Scott at Wimbledon

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Frances Tiafoe of the US returns to Switzerland's Dominic Stricker in a men's singles match on day four of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Photo Icon View Photo

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Frances Tiafoe is still waiting on his sneakers from Travis Scott.

The American tennis player, who advanced to the third round at Wimbledon on Thursday, playfully nudged the rapper to send him a pair of his new Nike sneakers.

“His manager keeps saying, ‘Yeah, it’s coming, yeah, it’s coming,'” the 25-year-old Tiafoe said, noting that Scott is performing on Saturday in London. “Yeah, no, this is all good fun. It’s just funny. Yeah, I’m excited. That’s definitely my guy. It’s cool that he’s out here.”

The 10th-seeded Tiafoe had noticed top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz wearing a pair at practice during the Queen’s Club Championships, a Wimbledon warmup event.

The Maryland native beat Dominic Stricker 7-6 (11), 6-4, 6-2 and next faces 21st-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

