Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards
NEW YORK (AP) — Select winners so far at the 2023 Tony Awards:
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical: Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”
Best direction of a play: Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”
Best direction of a musical: Michael Arden, “Parade”
Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”
Best original score: “Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”
Costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”
Costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt”
By The Associated Press