Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards

Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Select winners so far at the 2023 Tony Awards:

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical: Bonnie Milligan, “Kimberly Akimbo”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Brandon Uranowitz, “Leopoldstadt”

Best direction of a play: Patrick Marber, “Leopoldstadt”

Best direction of a musical: Michael Arden, “Parade”

Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, “Some Like It Hot”

Best original score: “Kimberly Akimbo,” Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, “Some Like It Hot”

Costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, “Some Like It Hot”

Costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, “Leopoldstadt”

___

For more coverage of the 2023 Tony Awards, visit https://apnews.com/hub/tony-awards

By The Associated Press