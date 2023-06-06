The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

3. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann, narrated by Will Patton, Ann Marie Lee and Danny Campbell (Random House Audio)

10. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by David Goggins, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. Identity by Nora Roberts, narrated by January LaVoy (Macmillan Audio)

2. Dragonslayer by Craig Alanson, narrated by R.C. Bray (Podium Audio)

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus, and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

6. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

7. The Handler by L.T. Ryan and C.R. Gray, narrated by Katie Hagaman (Liquid Mind Media)

8. Happy Place by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

9. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

10. Only the Dead by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

By The Associated Press