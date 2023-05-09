The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Tremendous by Joey “Coco” Diaz, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

4. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

5. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. I Will Teach You to Be Rich by Ramit Sethi, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

8. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. Look for Me There by Luke Russert, narrated by the author (Harper Horizon)

Fiction

1. The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese, narrated by the author (Recorded Books)

2. Happy Place by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

3. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro, narrated by January LaVoy (Little, Brown & Company)

5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

6. The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman (Brilliance Audio)

7. Vacation Wars by Meghan Quinn, narrated by CJ Bloom and Lee Samuels (Brilliance Audio)

8. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Santino Fontana (Scholastic Audio)

9. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (HarperAudio)

10. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

By The Associated Press