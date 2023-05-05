Cloudy
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican presidential candidate.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas; Gov. Roy Cooper, D-N.C.; Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Hillary Scholten, D-Mich.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas; Reps. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and Henry Cuellar, D-Texas.

