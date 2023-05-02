US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Happy Place by Emily Henry (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Simply Lies by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Breakneck by Marc Cameron (Kensington Books)

4. The 23rd Midnight by James Patterson & Maxine Paetro (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Escaping Shadows by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

6. Small Mercies by Dennis Lehane (Harper)

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

9. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel) by Suzanne Collins (Scholastic Inc.)

10. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave (S&S Marysue Rucci Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List): 1. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Random House Audio)

2. Happy Place (Unabridged) by Emily Henry (Penguin Audio)

3. The Guest List by Lucy Foley (HarperAudio)

4. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Audio)

5. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Highbridge Company)

6. The Last Thing He Told Me (Unabridged) by Laura Dave (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity (Unabridged) by MD & Peter Attia (Random House Audio)

8. Can’t Hurt Me: Master Your Mind and Defy the Odds (Unabridged) by David Goggins (Lioncrest Publishing)

9. Lessons in Chemistry: A Novel (Unabridged) by Bonnie Garmus (Random House Audio)

10. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times (Unabridged) by Michelle Obama (Random House Audio)

