The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction 1. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Spare by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. Plays Well with Others by Eric Barker, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. The 6 Habits of Growth by Brendon Burchard, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction 1. The Echo of Old Books by Barbara Davis, narrated by Vanessa Johansson, Steve West and Sarah Zimmerman (Brilliance Audio)

2. Dark Angel by John Sandford, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Penguin Audio)

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

4. The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Lassiter by J.R. Ward, narrated by Jim Frangione (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Her Deadly Game by Robert Dugoni, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Brilliance Audio)

7. Tower of the Noobs by Ryan Rimmel, narrated by Johnathan McClain (Podium Audio)

8. The Sandman: Act III by Neil Gaiman and Dirk Maggs, performed by Neil Gaiman, James McAvoy, K.J. Apa, Kat Dennings, Shruti Haasan, David Harewood, Regé-Jean Page, Kristen Schaal, Wil Wheaton and full cast (Audible Originals)

9. Mark of the Fool 3 by J.M. Clarke, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

10. Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt, narrated by Marin Ireland and Michael Urie (HarperAudio)

By The Associated Press