Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Worthy Opponents by Danielle Steel – 9781984821812 – (Random House Publishing Group) 2. Storm Watch by C. J. Box – 9780593331316 – (Penguin Publishing Group) 3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books) 5. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798635 – (Random House Publishing Group) 6. Pineapple Street by Jenny Jackson – 9780593490709 – (Penguin Publishing Group) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books) 8. Rocked by Love by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press) 9. Burner by Mark Greaney – 9780593548110 – (Penguin Publishing Group) 10. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

By The Associated Press