Apple-Books-Top-10

By AP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Storm Watch by C. J. Box – 9780593331316 – (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. Never Never by Colleen Hoover & Tarryn Fisher – 9780369747082 – (Harlequin) 3. Burner by Mark Greaney – 9780593548110 – (Penguin Publishing Group) 4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books) 6. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books) 7. Cannon by Sawyer Bennett – No ISBN Available – (Big Dog Books, LLC) 8. Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9781524798635 – (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing) 10. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes – 9781984879301 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press

