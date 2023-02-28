Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books 1. Burner by Mark Greaney – 9780593548110 – (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. What’s Our Problem? by Tim Urban – 9798987722602 – (Wait But Why) 3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books) 4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 5. The Last Kingdom by Steve Berry – 9781538721018 – (Grand Central Publishing) 6. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books) 7. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing) 8. Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes – 9781984879301 – (Penguin Publishing Group) 9. Clue Krewe by Jana DeLeon – 9781940270982 – (J&R Publishing) 10. I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai – 9780593490150 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press