Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Govs. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, and Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Govs. Chris Sununu, R-N.H., Michelle Lujan Grisham, D-N.M., Doug Burgum, R-N.D., and Wes Moore, D-Md.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Gov. Katie Hobbs, D-Ariz.; former NFL player Myron Rolle, a neurosurgeon.

