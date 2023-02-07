Apple-Books-Top-10

Partly Cloudy
By AP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Becoming Free Indeed by Jinger Vuolo – 9781400335831 – (Thomas Nelson)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Spare by The Duke of Sussex & Prince Harry – 9780593593813 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Chain of Thorns by Cassandra Clare – 9781481431958 – (Margaret K. McElderry Books)

8. The Score by Kristen Proby – 9781633502079 – (Ampersand Publishing, Inc.)

9. Exiles by Jane Harper – 9781250874863 – (Flatiron Books)

10. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica – 9780369718273 – (Park Row Books)

By The Associated Press

