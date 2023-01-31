Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
2. The Devil’s Ransom by Brad Taylor – 9780063221994 – (William Morrow)
3. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)
4. Spare by The Duke of Sussex & Prince Harry – 9780593593813 – (Random House Publishing Group)
5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
6. Just the Nicest Couple by Mary Kubica – 9780369718273 – (Park Row Books)
7. Recovery Road by Christine Feehan – 9780593439227 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Forever Paired by Kathleen Brooks – 9781943805570 – (Laurens Publishing)
9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
10. The House of Wolves by James Patterson & Mike Lupica – 9780316405492 – (Little, Brown and Company)
By The Associated Press