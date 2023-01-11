Cloudy
41.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

List of early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards

Sponsored by:
By AP News
This image released by NBC shows Ke Huy Quan accepting the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Polk/NBC via AP)

List of early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards

Photo Icon View Photo

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Early winners at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

FILM

Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”

Supporting actor: Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Supporting actress: Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Original score: Justin Hurwitz, “Babylon”

Original song: “Naatu Naatu,” from “RRR,” music by M.M. Keeravani

TV

Best actress, musical or comedy: Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Supporting actor, musical, comedy or drama: Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

___

For more coverage of Hollywood’s awards season, visit https://apnews.com/hub/awards-season

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 