Universal moves to build rail stop in Orlando’s tourism hub

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world.

Universal filed an application with Orange County, Florida to form a quasi-governmental body that will plan, finance, construct, operate, own and maintain a new SunRail station located at the Orange County Convention Center. Once completed — possibly as soon as 2030 — the line would connect the main corridor of Orlando’s tourism industry with Orlando International Airport.

The current Sunrail route doesn’t have any stops at the airport or in Orlando’s tourism district.

The new line also will connect residents and visitors to Brightline, the privately run intercity rail line currently serving Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach for now. It is coming to Orlando International Airport later this year.

“We are one step closer to creating a multi-directional commuter rail system that benefits our entire region,” said John Sprouls, chief administrative officer at Universal Parks & Resorts.