The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Never Finished by David Goggins, narrated by the author, Adam Skolnick and Jacqueline Gardner (Lioncrest Publishing)

2. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

6. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

7. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing (Unabridged) Matthew Perry Matthew Perry (Macmillan Audio)

8. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author (Random House Canada)

9. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

10. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Fairy Tale by Stephen King, narrated by Seth Numrich and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Quarry Girls by Jess Lourey, narrated by Jess Nahikian (Brilliance Audio)

3. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

5. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

6. A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens, performed by Hugh Grant (Audible Studios)

7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Colin Donnell and Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

9. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Olivia Song (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. He Who Fights with Monsters 8 by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

