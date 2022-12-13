Partly Cloudy
48.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Puerto Rican salsa singer “Lalo” Rodríguez dies at 64

Sponsored by:
By AP News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican salsa singer and musician “Lalo” Rodríguez was found dead Tuesday at a public housing project in the U.S. territory, according to police. He was 64.

Police said that while there were no visible signs of violence on his body, an autopsy would determine the cause of death.

The singer, who was born Ubaldo Rodríguez Santos, had struggled for years with drugs and alcohol and was previously charged with possession of cocaine.

Rodríguez once formed part of Eddie Palmieri’s band and is best known for his 1988 hit, “Come, Devour Me Again.”

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 