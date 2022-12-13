Clear
Apple-Books-Top-10

By AP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Tom Clancy Red Winter by Marc Cameron – 9780593422762 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

4. The Institute by Stephen King – 9781982110598 – (Scribner)

5. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. The Wicked Truth by Melissa Foster – No ISBN Available – (World Literary Press)

8. A World of Curiosities by Louise Penny – 9781250145314 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus – 9780385547376 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. Smoke and Steel by Kristen Ashley – 9781954680173 – (Kristen Ashley)

By The Associated Press

