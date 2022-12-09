Cloudy
53.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

AFI Awards to honor ‘Avatar,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’

Sponsored by:
By AP News
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise as Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick." (Paramount Pictures via AP)

AFI Awards to honor ‘Avatar,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Next month’s AFI Awards will honor films including the “Avatar” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and popular television series like “Abbott Elementary,” “Better Call Saul” and “The White Lotus.”

The American Film Institute announced its slate of honorees Friday ahead of its gala luncheon on Jan. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

The institute selects 10 movies and shows for its ceremony, which honors projects deemed among the best of the year culturally and artistically.

Additional film honorees are: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Fabelmans,” “Nope,” “She Said,” “Tár,” “The Woman King” and “Women Talking.”

The other television series being honored are: “The Bear,” Hacks,” Mo,” “Pachinko,” “Reservation Dogs,” Severance” and “Somebody Somewhere.”

A special award will be given to “The Banshees of Inisherin,” which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two men whose friendship falls apart.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 