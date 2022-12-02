Cloudy
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Dave Joyce, R-Ohio; Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu; Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Reps. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., and Mike Turner, R-Ohio; former Attorney General Eric Holder; Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Rep.-elect Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.; Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill.

“Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Angus King, I-Maine; former Vice President Mike Pence.

