Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List – Paid Books
1. A Light in the Flame by Jennifer L. Armentrout – 9781957568157 – (Blue Box Press)
2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)
3. Desert Star by Michael Connelly – 9780316421461 – (Little, Brown and Company)
4. The Lost Metal by Brandon Sanderson – 9780765391209 – (Tor Publishing Group)
5. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
6. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)
7. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818553 – (Random House Publishing Group)
8. Single and Ready to Jingle by Piper Rayne – 9781990098604 – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)
9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
10. The Light We Carry by Michelle Obama – 9780593237472 – (Crown)
By The Associated Press