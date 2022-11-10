Clear
53.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas wins Cervantes Prize

Sponsored by:
By AP News

MADRID (AP) — Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas has been awarded the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s highest literary honor, by Spain’s government.

The 92-year-old Cadenas has published more than 20 works of poetry and essays, including the volumes of verse “Intemperie” (“Outdoors”), “Amante” (“Lover”) and, most recently in 2018, “Contestaciones” (“Answers”).

Spain’s Culture Minister Miquel Iceta announced the winner on Thursday.

Uruguayan poet Cristina Peri Rossi won the prize last year.

The 125,000-euro ($126,000) award had alternated between Spanish and Latin American writers until recent years.

The prizes are presented each April 23 on the anniversary of the death in 1616 of Miguel de Cervantes, author of “Don Quixote,” in a ceremony attended by King Felipe VI.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 