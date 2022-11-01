Apple-Books-Top-10

Light Fog
By AP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. No Plan B by Andrew Child & Lee Child – 9781984818553 – (Random House Publishing Group)

2. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781668001233 – (Atria Books)

3. Fire and Blood by Doug Wheatley & George R.R. Martin – 9781524796297 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham – 9780385548939 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

5. Livid by Patricia Cornwell – 9781538725191 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

7. Triple Cross by James Patterson – 9780316499194 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Long Shadows by David Baldacci – 9781538719794 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Passenger by Cormac McCarthy – 9780593535226 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press

