Cloudy
65.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Apple-Books-Top-10

Sponsored by:
By AP News

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. Long Shadows by David Baldacci – 9781538719794 – (Grand Central Publishing)

2. The Maze by Nelson DeMille – 9781501101809 – (Scribner)

3. Distant Thunder by Stuart Woods – 9780593540046 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

5. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Righteous Prey by John Sandford – 9780593422489 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The High Notes by Danielle Steel – 9781984821751 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Mad Honey by Jennifer Finney Boylan & Jodi Picoult – 9781984818393 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Dark Whisper by Christine Feehan – 9780593439173 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. Finding Carly by Susan Stoker – No ISBN Available – (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 