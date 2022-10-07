Clear
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — National Security Council spokesman John Kirby; Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — The nominees for Arizona governor, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Bill Richardson, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Stacey Abrams, Democratic nominee for governor in Georgia; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

