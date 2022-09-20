Apple-Books-Top-10
US Bestseller List – Paid Books
Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)
1. Oath of Loyalty by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781982164935 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)
2. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)
3. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)
4. Pretty and Reckless by Charity Ferrell – No ISBN Available – (Charity Ferrell)
5. Blowback by Brendan DuBois & James Patterson – 9780316499651 – (Little, Brown and Company)
6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy – 9781982185848 – (Simon & Schuster)
7. Fairy Tale by Stephen King – 9781668002186 – (Scribner)
8. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)
9. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. November 9 by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110351 – (Atria Books)
By The Associated Press