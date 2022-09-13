Partly Cloudy
84.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

List of Emmy Award winners include Michael Keaton and ‘SNL’

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Michael Keaton, right, accepts the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for "Dopesick" at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Oprah Winfrey looks on from stage left. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)

List of Emmy Award winners include Michael Keaton and ‘SNL’

Photo Icon View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/emmy-awards

By The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 