List of Emmy Award winners include Michael Keaton and ‘SNL’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com :

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout.”

Variety Talk Series: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Variety Sketch Series: “Saturday Night Live”

