Apple-Books-Top-10

US Bestseller List – Paid Books

Book Title by Author Name – ISBN – (Publisher)

1. The Ink Black Heart by Robert Galbraith – 9780316413237 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110375 – (Atria Books)

3. Verity by Colleen Hoover – 9781538724743 – (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover – 9781476753195 – (Atria Books)

5. Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy – 9781982185848 – (Simon & Schuster)

7. Carrie Soto Is Back by Taylor Jenkins Reid – 9780593158692 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The 6:20 Man by David Baldacci – 9781538719879 – (Grand Central Publishing)

9. November 9 by Colleen Hoover – 9781501110351 – (Atria Books)

10. All Good People Here by Ashley Flowers – 9780593496480 – (Random House Publishing Group)

By The Associated Press