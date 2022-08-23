Clear
96.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Met Opera drops vaccine requirement, still mandates masks

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera is dropping its vaccination requirement for audiences next season but still will mandate the wearing of masks.

The decision announced Tuesday differentiates the Met from Broadway theaters, which loosened restrictions in July by making mask-wearing optional. In May, most Broadway theaters lifted the requirement that audience members provide proof of vaccination to enter venues.

The Met season opens Sept. 27 with the company premiere of Cherubini’s “Medea” in an Italian translation.

The company returned last season from a 1½ year absence caused by the pandemic, managing 196 staged performances without a cancellation. The Met sold 61% of available tickets, down from 75% in last pre-pandemic season of 2018-19.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 